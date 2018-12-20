River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 49.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 357,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.19M, up from 722,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 585,740 shares traded or 46.49% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has declined 24.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 60.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 1.49M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 950,860 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.91M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 2.75M shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.41% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc

Among 6 analysts covering Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Air Transport Services Group had 24 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of ATSG in report on Friday, August 26 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $12 target in Wednesday, February 10 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Thursday, August 17. Seaport Global Securities initiated it with “Buy” rating and $20 target in Tuesday, November 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Tuesday, November 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, October 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, January 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATSG shares while 41 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 50.67 million shares or 0.32% less from 50.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 51,696 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 28,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 1.88% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 876,771 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0.08% or 2.48M shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 13,515 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Com stated it has 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 283,768 shares in its portfolio. State Street has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 999,490 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 141 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc accumulated 4.82M shares. Schwab Charles reported 461,389 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Grp has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.02% stake.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wesbanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 35,066 shares to 655,936 shares, valued at $29.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc C by 7,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ARMK shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 236.66 million shares or 1.96% more from 232.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management Inc reported 37,995 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). British Columbia Management Corp has invested 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). First Republic Inv stated it has 6,095 shares. The New York-based Int Gp Inc has invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Mariner Lc holds 0.01% or 8,772 shares in its portfolio. Maplelane Limited, New York-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 84,959 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 950,860 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 98,336 shares. 88,598 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Group One Trading Lp holds 20,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested in 0.01% or 54,183 shares. 444,509 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Public Ltd Llc holds 0% or 84,737 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Aramark Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ARMK), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Aramark Holdings Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 8 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 22 by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, December 12 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) rating on Thursday, August 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 11 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) rating on Thursday, August 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $40 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. ARMK’s profit will be $143.13 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $153.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 71,510 shares to 194,249 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 68,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.58 million activity. Reynolds Stephen R sold $619,961 worth of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) on Wednesday, August 29. FOSS ERIC J bought $3.00M worth of stock or 92,564 shares.