Rmb Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 123,765 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.83 million, down from 133,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 638,846 shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has risen 11.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 EPS $1.92-EPS $2.02; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 37C; 05/05/2018 – Wolverine Could Face Mounting Cleanup Costs — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 31/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LSF10 WOLVERINE INVESTMENTS SCA OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Icon (ICLR) by 449.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 63,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,819 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.97 million, up from 14,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Icon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $130.97. About 283,585 shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 25.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – ICON Sponsors Industry-Wide Clinical Trials Survey to Support Transforming Trials Initiative; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 14/05/2018 – ICON CLINICAL RESEARCH PARTNERSHIP W/ DUPAGE MEDICAL GROUP; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.44, EST. $1.42; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q Rev $620.1M; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WWW’s profit will be $46.48 million for 16.24 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $4.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,030 shares to 41,395 shares, valued at $6.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold WWW shares while 94 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 85.79 million shares or 0.45% more from 85.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) for 60,696 shares. Champlain Prtn Limited Co has 0.68% invested in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 795,725 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications owns 82 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 235,090 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 13.70M shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 0.19% or 2.31M shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). 12,888 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.01% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW). Us Savings Bank De holds 30,811 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW).

Since August 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.64 million activity. JEPPESEN MICHAEL sold $1.86M worth of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Wednesday, August 15. GERBER WILLIAM K had sold 1,000 shares worth $37,170 on Friday, August 10.

Among 18 analysts covering Wolverine (NYSE:WWW), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wolverine had 61 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 10 by Susquehanna. Briley maintained Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) on Friday, August 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, August 10. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by Zacks. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of WWW in report on Friday, January 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 18. The company was maintained on Friday, December 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Sell” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, August 9. Zacks downgraded the shares of WWW in report on Wednesday, August 19 to “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 14 by Piper Jaffray.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $21.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) by 10,176 shares to 50,305 shares, valued at $7.91 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advansix by 74,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,893 shares, and cut its stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL).