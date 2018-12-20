Ajo Lp decreased Cititrends (CTRN) stake by 6.68% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ajo Lp sold 10,723 shares as Cititrends (CTRN)’s stock declined 35.08%. The Ajo Lp holds 149,694 shares with $4.31M value, down from 160,417 last quarter. Cititrends now has $234.52 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 145,665 shares traded or 73.57% up from the average. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 25.36% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.36% the S&P500.

Advisory Research Inc decreased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 8.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 94,285 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 34.12%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 964,261 shares with $15.86M value, down from 1.06 million last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $1.79B valuation. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.31M shares traded or 22.01% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Advisory Research Inc increased Infosys Limited Sponsored Adr (NYSE:INFY) stake by 208,012 shares to 354,930 valued at $3.61M in 2018Q3. It also upped Carrizo Oil & Gas Incorporated (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 209,540 shares and now owns 888,707 shares. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was raised too.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MLP Monthly Report: November 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Alerian Index Series December 2018 Index Review – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout (NYSE:ENLC)(NYSE:ENLK) – Benzinga” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream, LLC 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 2,200.00% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. ENLC’s profit will be $38.07 million for 11.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by EnLink Midstream, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 425.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream had 3 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, November 8 by RBC Capital Markets.

Ajo Lp increased Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 359,364 shares to 1.56 million valued at $63.92 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 85,900 shares and now owns 2.25 million shares. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was raised too.

Analysts await Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) to report earnings on March, 15. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. CTRN’s profit will be $8.17M for 7.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Citi Trends, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,675.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Citi Trends’ Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 30, 2018 : SFUN, CTRN, TNP – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Citi Trends, Inc. (CTRN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Trends, Inc.’s (CTRN) CEO Bruce Smith on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $537,326 activity. DUSKIN JONATHAN also sold $351,328 worth of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) on Tuesday, August 28. Council Ivy D had sold 5,734 shares worth $185,998.