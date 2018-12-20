Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Albany Intl Corp (AIN) by 8.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 442,892 shares of the textiles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.21 million, down from 485,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Albany Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 113,550 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 7.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIN News: 07/05/2018 – ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP – AEC’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS UNCHANGED FROM EXPECTATIONS STATED IN LAST EARNINGS RELEASE; 17/04/2018 – Albany International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 12/04/2018 – Albany International Announces Earnings Release Date

Washington Trust Company increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company bought 7,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 139,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25M, up from 132,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $69. About 7.34 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Analysts await Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 46.51% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AIN’s profit will be $20.33M for 25.19 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Albany International Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.88% negative EPS growth.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 76,300 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $159.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AIN shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 27.45 million shares or 1.89% less from 27.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Carolina-based Bancorp Of America De has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,422 shares in its portfolio. American Interest Gp holds 22,587 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 13,359 shares. 15,813 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 8,279 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 4,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,911 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 417 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd invested in 5,796 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group invested in 1,502 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 6,923 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 43,952 shares or 0.01% of the stock. & Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited reported 0.04% stake.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $68,309 activity.

More notable recent Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albany declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Regions Financial +1.5% after JPMorgan upgrades on loan growth, NIM – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Albany International (AIN) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Avoid in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albany International Corp/DE/ 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Albany Intl had 5 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, December 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Stephens. As per Thursday, October 29, the company rating was initiated by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, December 16 by Sidoti.

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 5,024 shares to 76,692 shares, valued at $10.08 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,540 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $30.08 million activity. The insider WHITE MILES D sold 142,341 shares worth $10.30M. The insider LANE ANDREW H sold $610,513. PEDERSON MICHAEL J had sold 1,050 shares worth $66,601. $4.30 million worth of stock was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, August 29. Watkin Jared sold $4.62M worth of stock. $4.22 million worth of stock was sold by CAPEK JOHN M on Wednesday, July 25.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Biggest Medtech Stocks — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Get Bubbly this New Year with Abbott’s New Pedialyte® Sparkling Rushâ„¢ Powder Packs – PRNewswire” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Thriving Global Medical Device Industry Projected to Top $400 Billion by 2023 – PRNewswire” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.86 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 561 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 434 raised stakes. 1.23 billion shares or 0.24% more from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Somerset Trust invested 1.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 759,977 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Partner Investment Mgmt Lp holds 23,925 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 6,446 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited holds 1.05M shares. Moreover, Pitcairn Comm has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,753 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust accumulated 49,957 shares. Citigroup holds 0.04% or 566,637 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 92,898 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Inc has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Security Natl Bank Of So Dak has invested 0.17% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Liberty Cap Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 36,561 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP owns 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 201,198 shares. Sio Capital Mgmt Llc holds 14,220 shares.