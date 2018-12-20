Among 7 analysts covering Crestwood Equity (NYSE:CEQP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Crestwood Equity had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Monday, September 24. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of CEQP in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 26. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CEQP in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, August 1. Wells Fargo downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) on Wednesday, October 31 to “Market Perform” rating. See Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) latest ratings:

17/12/2018 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Upgrade

31/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

24/10/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $40 Maintain

12/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $39 New Target: $40 Maintain

24/09/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $38 Downgrade

29/08/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $35 New Target: $39 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $34 New Target: $38 Maintain

01/08/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $35 New Target: $38 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $36 Initiates Coverage On

11/07/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $34 New Target: $35 Maintain

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) stake by 3.94% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 325,000 shares as Tjx Cos Inc (TJX)’s stock declined 16.60%. The Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 7.93 million shares with $888.44M value, down from 8.26M last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc now has $51.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 4.48M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

More notable recent Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bloomberg: Williams weighs selling stake in Wyoming pipeline – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018, Fool.com published: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018. More interesting news about Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oil Prices Crash To 1-Year Lows – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Presents At Wells Fargo Securities 17th Annual Midstream and Utility Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

The stock decreased 7.00% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 356,967 shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 21.22% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies: Good Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “What TJX Companies Wants You to Know – The Motley Fool” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “4 Reasons to Buy TJX Companies After Its Post-Earnings Dip – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Observations From TJX Companies’ Management Team – The Motley Fool” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is TJX Companies Retail Royalty? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5,000 shares. 1,800 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager L P. Horan Capital Mngmt owns 5.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 254,084 shares. 127,436 are owned by Wallington Asset Management. Penobscot Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.98% or 40,370 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 437,416 shares. Motco reported 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 42,182 are held by Fund Management. 825 are owned by Stephens Mgmt Group Limited Liability. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 95,052 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 118,603 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 45,649 shares. 45,629 are held by Amica Mutual Insurance Com. Garrison Bradford & Associates reported 1.97% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd has 54,655 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TJX Companies had 21 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, June 22 report. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 22 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TJX in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 23. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $58 target.