Financial Advisory Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $7.6 during the last trading session, reaching $311.95. About 2.61M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Malaysia Airlines indicates interest in 20-30 widebody jets from Airbus or Boeing; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE IN TALKS W/ AIRBUS, BOEING FOR JET ORDER: RTRS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING – THE ORDER INCLUDES TWO 737 MAX 8 AND THREE 737; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Alexco Resource Corp (AXU) by 271792.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 761,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 761,299 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $784,000, up from 280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Alexco Resource Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.0194 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9346. About 156,665 shares traded. Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:AXU) has declined 39.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.26% the S&P500. Some Historical AXU News: 29/05/2018 – Alexco Reminds Shareholders of Voting Cut-Off for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Alexco Resource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss C$3.3M; 12/04/2018 – ALEXCO ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD MEMBER; 11/05/2018 – Alexco Resource 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 10/04/2018 – Alexco Environmental Group and Colorado Legacy Land LLC Partner to Cleanup Legacy Uranium Mining and Processing Sites in Central Colorado; 12/04/2018 – Alexco Resources Names Karen McMaster to Board; 14/03/2018 ALEXCO RESOURCE CORP AXR.TO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $319.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,369 shares to 1,756 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $1.75 million were sold by Sands Diana L.

