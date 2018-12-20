Algert Global Llc decreased Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) stake by 49.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Algert Global Llc sold 53,423 shares as Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)’s stock declined 36.39%. The Algert Global Llc holds 55,081 shares with $1.45M value, down from 108,504 last quarter. Zumiez Inc now has $472.32M valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 481,238 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 11.58% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 90C

POSITIVEID CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:PSID) had a decrease of 15.2% in short interest. PSID’s SI was 142,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 15.2% from 168,400 shares previously. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $4.58 million activity. 40,000 shares were sold by Brooks Richard Miles, worth $1.25M. The insider Work Christopher Codington sold 5,746 shares worth $183,872. The insider Visser Chris K. sold $54,307. Smith Travis sold $92,118 worth of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 5 analysts covering Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Zumiez had 7 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, September 4. The company was maintained on Monday, December 3 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.74 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ZUMZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.22 million shares or 8.64% more from 18.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Co invested in 243,712 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 0.01% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 8,079 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Llc has invested 0.04% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 11,750 shares. 49,825 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). First Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 28,682 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co invested in 12,079 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 6,113 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 322,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Ltd Company holds 522 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 22,074 shares or 0% of the stock. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0% or 18,427 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 16,618 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

PositiveID Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and rapid medical testing. The company has market cap of $939. The firm focuses on microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats at high-value locations and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It currently has negative earnings. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications.