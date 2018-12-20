Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 12,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $215.45 million, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.11. About 23.96 million shares traded or 14.75% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing

Capital Management Associates increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 29.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Associates bought 1,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42M, up from 5,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Associates who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.95. About 2.89 million shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,800 shares to 169,750 shares, valued at $19.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 781,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82M shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Friday, January 29 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Friday, November 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $185 target in Friday, August 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 26 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, August 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 12 by Suntrust Robinson. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 17 by Bank of America.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $657,854 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 17 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, November 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 29 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird initiated Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Thursday, October 6 with “Outperform” rating. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 29 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, January 29 with “Top Pick”. Deutsche Bank maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) on Friday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 24. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, December 5.