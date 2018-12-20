Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 145.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.67% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 15,655 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $837,000, up from 6,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 20.97M shares traded or 15.07% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 7.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,390 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.15M, down from 138,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.66M shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUILD PAYMENT, LOGISTICS INFRASTRUCTURE IN SE ASIA; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – ZTO to Hold Conference Call on May 29, 2018 to Discuss Strategic Investment by Alibaba and Cainiao; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $50.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 77,100 shares to 22,900 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,617 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 131,917 were accumulated by Violich Mngmt. Wealthcare Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mycio Wealth Prtn stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). California-based Quantum Management has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Joel Isaacson And Com Limited Com holds 35,808 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 206,421 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). National Bank & Trust Of America De has 56.40 million shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Atria holds 123,009 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 0.85% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 440,219 shares. Bancorp Of Stockton reported 22,725 shares. Wagner Bowman Management invested in 0.42% or 32,510 shares. Ci Invs accumulated 0.09% or 226,685 shares. Beech Hill Advisors Inc reported 104,412 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4.14 million shares.

Among 35 analysts covering Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Verizon Communications Inc. had 95 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Mkt Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Hold” rating. Scotia Capital upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, January 22 to “Buy” rating. UBS upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Wednesday, April 25 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 4 by Moffett Nathanson. On Friday, October 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Sunday, September 17 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63B for 24.32 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, September 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Thursday, October 29. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by UBS. On Friday, August 24 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 8 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Friday, October 12 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. Suntrust Robinson maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 12. Suntrust Robinson has “Buy” rating and $110 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Friday, August 12 report.

