All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 17.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 17,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.07 million, down from 100,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.13 during the last trading session, reaching $162.48. About 10,694 shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 15/05/2018 – eDiamond Offers First Cryptocurrency for Love and Commitment; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc New (GG) by 11.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 33,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,991 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26M, down from 298,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 12.29M shares traded or 18.35% up from the average. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander SA Buys New 1.5% Position in Goldcorp; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – FY 2018 GUIDANCE RECONFIRMED FOR GOLD PRODUCTION; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GOLDCORP INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 15/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Goldcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, down 3.16% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.9 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $641.35 million for 22.08 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.29 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.65% negative EPS growth.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $400.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Randgold Res Ltd (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 43,597 shares to 157,766 shares, valued at $12.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 261,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 765,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Analysts await Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GG’s profit will be $26.21 million for 76.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Goldcorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.

