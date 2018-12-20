Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) stake by 5.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 73,133 shares as American Sts Wtr Co (AWR)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.25M shares with $76.36 million value, down from 1.32M last quarter. American Sts Wtr Co now has $2.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.17. About 201,821 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 17.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 08/03/2018 AMERICAN STATES WATER CO AWR.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $42; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 24/05/2018 – American States Water Short-Interest Ratio Up 168% to 11 Days; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q Rev $94.7M

Alleghany Corp decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 2.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alleghany Corp sold 70,000 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock declined 4.30%. The Alleghany Corp holds 2.62 million shares with $393.24M value, down from 2.69 million last quarter. Visa Inc now has $283.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $128.77. About 12.31M shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – VISA VISA, PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 31,212 are held by First Midwest National Bank Division. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.08% or 9,174 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Service Ltd Com reported 3,984 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.92% or 51,392 shares. New York-based Community Comml Bank Na has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Deltec Asset Ltd has 3.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor holds 0.71% or 8,980 shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Ltd Co holds 4.7% or 802,354 shares. Hanseatic accumulated 0.62% or 4,414 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.57% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,726 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Associate has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 75,130 are owned by Smith Salley & Associates. Kessler Inv Grp Llc has invested 2.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cambridge holds 0.31% or 6,177 shares. Money Limited Co invested 2.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. $484,765 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by Sheedy William M.. $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares were sold by HOFFMEISTER JAMES H.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Visa had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of V in report on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 13 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, September 14. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $162 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. Bank of America maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $155 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, October 25 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $175 target in Monday, October 1 report.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.96 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 insider sales for $1.33 million activity. ROSS LLOYD E had sold 500 shares worth $30,385. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $33,520 was made by HOLLOWAY ANNE M on Tuesday, November 20. The insider ANDERSON JAMES L sold $91,803. SWITZER BRYAN K had sold 300 shares worth $17,139 on Monday, July 2. BONTA DIANA M sold $89,319 worth of American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) on Thursday, September 6. SPROWLS ROBERT J sold $262,216 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. On Friday, December 14 the insider TANG EVA G sold $41,700.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 12 investors sold AWR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 25.03 million shares or 3.02% less from 25.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Asset Mgmt One holds 0% or 33,815 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 64 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 10,371 shares. Murphy holds 0.11% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 12,850 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd has 0% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) for 22,757 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Eii Mgmt accumulated 1,145 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) or 692 shares. Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Btim Corporation owns 270,143 shares. Blackhill Cap reported 0.11% of its portfolio in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR). Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Inc holds 0.01% in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) or 38,875 shares.

Analysts await American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. AWR’s profit will be $13.60M for 46.06 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by American States Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.32% negative EPS growth.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) stake by 30,007 shares to 180,490 valued at $12.33 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Global Blood Therapeutics In stake by 57,775 shares and now owns 474,848 shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was raised too.