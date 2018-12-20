Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 175.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 272,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 427,095 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.69M, up from 155,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 1.05M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 34.73% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.73% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc increased its stake in Rop (ROP) by 73.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc bought 14,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,895 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.04 million, up from 19,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Rop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $263.1. About 399,319 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 13,575 shares to 31,455 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gannett Co Inc by 144,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,066 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS).

Among 35 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 163 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Susquehanna on Friday, November 4 to “Positive”. Piper Jaffray reinitiated the shares of XEC in report on Wednesday, June 7 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by KLR Group on Tuesday, February 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 13 by Stephens. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, April 20. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 3 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XEC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 91.38 million shares or 1.96% less from 93.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has 3,677 shares. Brinker Capital has 3,924 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt has 29,324 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ci Invs Incorporated reported 0.35% stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 2,271 shares. 1.34 million are held by Artisan Prtnrs Lp. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 2,844 shares. Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cleararc Cap has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 338,852 shares. Bartlett & Ltd reported 499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Guardian Trust has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 9,760 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 455,871 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 59 shares.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $357,150 activity. Shares for $26,897 were bought by STEWART LISA A on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 1,492 shares valued at $104,768 was made by SULLIVAN MICHAEL J/CO on Friday, December 14. TEAGUE L PAUL sold 1,040 shares worth $104,104.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 12/07/2018: EQNR, PBR, XEC, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ REN, ATHN, and ITG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy Co. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $607,224 activity. $226,395 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D. WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER had sold 600 shares worth $176,910. $156,175 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F.

Among 14 analysts covering Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Roper Industries Inc. had 64 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, January 13, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. On Thursday, January 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 8 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 19 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 20 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 91.62 million shares or 2.02% less from 93.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler holds 40 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cap City Fl, Florida-based fund reported 10,292 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Company stated it has 20,020 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. First Personal Fin holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 659 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 206,034 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 3,708 shares. 253,485 were accumulated by Axa. National Asset Mngmt Inc reported 766 shares. Janney Management Lc reported 6,307 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Origin Asset Llp invested 0.53% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Enterprise Svcs Corporation holds 60 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 3,929 shares.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Gatan Acquisition Requires Further UK Review – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologie (ROP) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 19, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Chuck Akre’s Firm Takes an Interest in Focus Financial, Adds to Dollar Tree – GuruFocus.com” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.