Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 45.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 33,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,753 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.17 million, down from 74,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 684,313 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 8.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 40,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 536,441 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $103.39 million, up from 496,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $160.99. About 124,402 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Acumatica; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. American International Group had 89 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, November 4 by Avondale. As per Wednesday, November 7, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Wednesday, November 4. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, December 15. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Monday, November 23. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, March 30 by Janney Capital. On Thursday, April 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $7 target in Friday, January 6 report.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG to Present at the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American International Group Inc (AIG): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? – Yahoo News” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG May Trigger Aggregate Reinsurance, CEO Expects $800M Q4 Cat Losses – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “AIG Slips to 52 Week Low: Will the Stock Decline Further? – Zacks.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Using Covered Calls To Sell My AIG – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 753.05 million shares or 2.03% less from 768.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 62,601 shares. Veritable LP reported 29,327 shares. Hartford Invest Communications has invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Webster National Bank & Trust N A reported 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc holds 0.72% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 30,757 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 203,280 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Benchmark Advisors holds 0.2% or 5,000 shares. 14,985 are owned by Pinebridge L P. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Switzerland-based Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 33,671 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 28.31M shares. Harvest Capital Inc reported 0.07% stake. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,112 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 185,895 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $896.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10,419 shares to 93,132 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 47.37% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.57 per share. AIG’s profit will be $743.10M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -347.06% EPS growth.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $21.08 million activity. $386,516 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Wednesday, November 7. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $9,989. Silva Paul M also sold $492,385 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Friday, June 29. SMITH IAN F also sold $680,000 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Friday, June 22. $430,920 worth of stock was sold by Kewalramani Reshma on Monday, October 8. The insider Parini Michael sold $715,615.

Among 31 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 112 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, July 19 to “Hold” rating. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195.0 target in Friday, September 15 report. On Friday, September 29 the stock rating was initiated by BTIG Research with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Thursday, February 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 19 by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 500,108 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $491.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 309,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,692 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Are Now On My Watchlist – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vertex Pharma’s Orkambi OK’d in Canada for young children – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Vertex Pharma (VRTX) Falls as CFO to Resign – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Stock Surged 14% Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Long-Term Outlook For Vertex Pharmaceuticals: October 13, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 14, 2018.