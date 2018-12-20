Alpha Cubed Investments Upped By $646,316 Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; Newmont Mining Has 0.89 Sentiment

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 75.22% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc acquired 14,689 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Alpha Cubed Investments Llc holds 34,216 shares with $1.52M value, up from 19,527 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $242.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $41.97. About 35.05 million shares traded or 47.80% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s bid in focus as Reckitt quits Pfizer consumer health auction; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS

Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.31, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 208 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 233 decreased and sold their positions in Newmont Mining Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 429.40 million shares, down from 430.21 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Newmont Mining Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 174 Increased: 148 New Position: 60.

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd holds 13.48% of its portfolio in Newmont Mining Corporation for 570,368 shares. Foundation Resource Management Inc owns 909,949 shares or 5.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 4.89% invested in the company for 33.17 million shares. The California-based Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc has invested 3.79% in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 13.53 million shares.

The stock decreased 6.06% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 10.05 million shares traded or 63.00% up from the average. Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM) has declined 6.65% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 23 selling transactions for $2.24 million activity.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $17.09 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Analysts await Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.4 per share. NEM’s profit will be $149.14 million for 28.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Mining Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Interested In Dividend-Paying Precious Metals Stocks? Here Are A Few Picks – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Newmont Declares Commercial Production at Subika Underground in Ghana – Business Wire” published on November 26, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Itâ€™s Not Too Late to Buy Gold in Case the Market Totally Crashes – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Newmont Moves Date of 2019 Guidance Webcast to December 6th in Observance of National Day of Mourning – Financial Post” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gold production to grow in the next four years: report – MINING.com” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since August 1, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, November 1 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, November 6. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 31 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 1 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Meet Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKlineâ€™s New Joint Venture – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 19, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Reasons Why Pfizer’s Latest Dividend Hike Is Better Than You Might Think – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Pfizer Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Receives FDA Approval For AML Drug – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Matrix Asset Inc Ny has 1.64% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 233,898 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc accumulated 0.43% or 105,269 shares. Colonial Advsrs holds 0.21% or 25,467 shares in its portfolio. D L Carlson Inv Gp Inc holds 0.14% or 11,421 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors Inc stated it has 13,278 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 361,038 shares. Opus Management invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weybosset Research & Mgmt Ltd holds 12,797 shares. Fcg Ltd Com reported 16,065 shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davidson Inv holds 2.37% or 540,299 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 297,273 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 599,375 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Com reported 1.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 558,973 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. OLSON LAURIE J had sold 10,214 shares worth $418,774. On Friday, July 20 SUSMAN SALLY sold $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 40,381 shares.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (SDY) stake by 6,206 shares to 165,987 valued at $15.65M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IWF) stake by 4,005 shares and now owns 3,781 shares. Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) was reduced too.