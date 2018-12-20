Alpine Associates Management Cut Akorn (AKRX) Stake; Last Week Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Neos Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, November 12. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Wells Fargo. See Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) latest ratings:

12/11/2018 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $10 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14 New Target: $11 Maintain

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased Akorn Inc (AKRX) stake by 30.14% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 258,966 shares as Akorn Inc (AKRX)’s stock declined 68.17%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 600,258 shares with $7.79M value, down from 859,224 last quarter. Akorn Inc now has $458.05 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.65. About 1.51 million shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 21/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CRITICIZES AKORN OVER DATA-INTERGRITY INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO: AKORN INVESTIGATION RESULTS WERE GIVEN TO FDA; 23/04/2018 – Court Fight Looms After Fresenius Drops $4.3 Billion Akorn Deal; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. – AKRX; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – AKORN – SINCE ONGOING INVESTIGATION HAS NOT FOUND ANY FACTS THAT WOULD RESULT IN MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT, “THERE IS NO BASIS TO TERMINATE TRANSACTION”; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL; 15/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Gkb Ophthalmics Ltd. – Board Meeting To Be Held On 30.05.2018

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Amtrust Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) stake by 1.17M shares to 2.86 million valued at $41.51 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Klx Inc stake by 513,000 shares and now owns 1.37 million shares. Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (NYSE:KS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Akorn had 2 analyst reports since October 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Wednesday, October 17.

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Akorn’s diclofenac sodium topical gel – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Akorn Receives Product Approval Nasdaq:AKRX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 26, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Akorn (AKRX) CEO to Leave After Negative Delaware Supreme Court Decision – StreetInsider.com” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Supreme Court of the State of Delaware Rules Against Akorn, New CEO Search Underway – Nasdaq” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Nov 28, 2018 : AMD, BKD, QQQ, VST, SQQQ, AKRX, XRAY, ROKU, GNL, VGR, TIF, AROC – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $85.94 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.