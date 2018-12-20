Alps Advisors Inc increased People’s United (PBCT) stake by 3.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 92,683 shares as People’s United (PBCT)’s stock declined 14.42%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 2.68 million shares with $45.85 million value, up from 2.59 million last quarter. People’s United now has $5.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 5.64 million shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 16.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.175/SHR; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Names Jeff Tengel President; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC – NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $295.8 MLN IN 1Q18 COMPARED TO $292.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 12/03/2018 – People’s United Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Rev $386.2M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $295.8M; 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $107.9 Million, or $0.30 Per Common Share; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased Callon Pete Co (CPE) stake by 44.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc sold 291,853 shares as Callon Pete Co (CPE)’s stock declined 26.99%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 367,752 shares with $4.41 million value, down from 659,605 last quarter. Callon Pete Co now has $1.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 8.06 million shares traded or 66.13% up from the average. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 27.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 23/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum: Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Barbara J. Faulkenberry and Joseph C. Gatto, Jr. Elected to Board; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Ward County Acquisition; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 30/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Co Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering and Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 09/03/2018 – Callon Petroleum Director John C. Wallace to Resign at Year-End; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM AMENDS CREDIT FACILITY, EXPANDS BORROWING BASE

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VIPS, BZUN among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon Petroleum to buy Permian acreage for $570M, plans 22M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum +6% following strong Q3 results – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Callon’s Permian Purchase: Ill-Timed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Callon Petroleum Margins Are Too Good To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Callon Petroleum had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Monday, December 10.

Since September 18, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $171,419 activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Conn Mitzi P, worth $176,400. On Tuesday, December 11 Faulkenberry Barbara J bought $4,981 worth of Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) or 625 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.02, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold CPE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 280.92 million shares or 1.03% less from 283.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 296,000 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Pnc Fincl Svcs has 0% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 32,568 shares. Victory Cap Management invested in 4.85M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 52,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested 0.01% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Adage Prtnrs Gru Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 125,271 shares. Lenox Wealth Management invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). 26,382 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Shelton Cap reported 14,269 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,710 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Retirement Of Alabama, Alabama-based fund reported 975,588 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Gluskin Sheff And Associates stated it has 279,780 shares.

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CPE’s profit will be $56.90M for 6.59 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SDY, O, NNN, PBCT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “People’s United Bank (PBCT) to Acquire BSB Bancorp in Stock Deal Valued at $327 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.75%; Arsanis Shares Spike Higher – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 3, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 31, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.84 million activity. 10,874 People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares with value of $203,344 were sold by Carter George P. Trautmann Robert E also sold $183,400 worth of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares. Shares for $866,154 were sold by Powlus Lee C. Herron Mark F had sold 10,976 shares worth $204,694.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 27,810 shares to 1.03 million valued at $47.64M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) stake by 80,951 shares and now owns 623,163 shares. Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 17 investors sold PBCT shares while 127 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 264.17 million shares or 1.54% more from 260.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). 66,706 are owned by Pnc Fincl Service Gru Inc. Macquarie Gru stated it has 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Toronto Dominion Bankshares owns 226,620 shares. Nordea has invested 0% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Cypress Capital Grp Inc has invested 0.21% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). First Ltd Partnership invested in 0.12% or 3.78 million shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 26,400 shares in its portfolio. 22,840 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd. 4,346 are held by Fifth Third Financial Bank. Blackrock has 32.32 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) or 30,988 shares. Mrj holds 0.71% or 76,084 shares in its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.28% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio.