Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,619 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 147,104 shares with $7.16 million value, down from 153,723 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $189.55B valuation. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 20.84M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog

Triumph Group Inc (TGI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 60 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 78 sold and decreased positions in Triumph Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 50.03 million shares, down from 50.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Triumph Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 55 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.22 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, December 14, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The company was initiated on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, November 15 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cordasco Net reported 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsr Management Ltd Llc holds 532,572 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. 192,773 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Ltd. Moreover, Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 0.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retail Bank Of Stockton invested in 4,611 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 100,523 shares stake. Blue Chip Prns Inc accumulated 2.66% or 224,459 shares. Counselors Inc reported 424,779 shares. Autus Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa holds 0.09% or 16,966 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 5,601 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 506,340 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,278 shares. Forward Mgmt Lc reported 22,002 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for CSCO – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Investors Shouldn’t Miss This Critical Growth Driver – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Cisco Is Buying Luxtera for $660 Million – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. Goeckeler David sold 63,050 shares worth $3.00 million. WEST STEVEN M also sold $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Another trade for 4,373 shares valued at $196,324 was made by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock. Tan Irving had sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24M. $3.32 million worth of stock was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Robbins Charles.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $612.48 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It currently has negative earnings. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services.

The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 431,454 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) has declined 44.95% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Triumph Group 4Q Loss $298.8M; 07/05/2018 – Triumph Geared Solutions Recognized by Sikorsky with Supplier of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Ratings To Tgi’s Proposed Notes

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 5.74% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. for 182,301 shares. Towle & Co owns 2.05 million shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rock Point Advisors Llc has 3.31% invested in the company for 318,805 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 2.36% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 196,693 shares.

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within NVIDIA, Triumph Group, Gladstone Land, Icahn Enterprises, UGI, and TopBuild â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triumph Group: Modern Day Cigar Butt – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Plant-based food company Beyond Meat files for IPO – L.A. Biz” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Analysts await Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.40 EPS, down 47.37% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.76 per share. TGI’s profit will be $19.93 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Triumph Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.