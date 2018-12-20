AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) increased 1.49% in less than 24 hours

It was good day for AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM), as it jumped by $3.77233E-05 or 1.49%, touching $0.0025651844. International Crypto Analysts believe that AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is looking for the $0.00282170284 goal. According to 5 analysts could reach $0.00588842706458149. The highest price was $0.0025651844 and lowest of $0.0025274611 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0025274611. It last traded at Yobit exchange.

For a month, AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) tokens went up 17.89% from $0.002176 for coin. For 100 days ALTCOM is down -80.68% from $0.01328. It traded at $0.03265 200 days ago. It has 163,359 coins in circulation. It was founded on 20/08/2017. The Crypto ALTCOM has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under SkunkHash algorithm.

AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm.