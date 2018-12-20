Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) by 35.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 5,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,625 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $944,000, down from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Green Dot Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $73.44. About 573,764 shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has risen 31.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 73.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 11,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $286,000, down from 15,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 794,661 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Army Awards Leidos Munitions Services Contract; 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Declares Dividend of 32c; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $160.25M for 12.58 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Leidos To Participate in the Credit Suisse 6th Annual Industrials Conference – GuruFocus.com” on November 26, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A prominent Lockheed Martin exec is stepping down – Washington Business Journal” published on December 10, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. vs. Leidos Holdings – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2018. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leidos reports mixed Q1, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos reports Q2 beats, in-line guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $343.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,186 shares to 6,740 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 100,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Among 13 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Leidos Holdings had 38 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of LDOS in report on Friday, November 3 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was initiated by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 6. Jefferies maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) on Friday, September 22 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 2 by Drexel Hamilton. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, September 18. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 1 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Arrow Financial Corp accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker owns 0.04% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 17,116 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd accumulated 6,606 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Llc holds 57,576 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assoc stated it has 166,023 shares. Optimum Inv invested in 4,775 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 151,322 were accumulated by Howard Cap Management. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Co reported 30,025 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 249,935 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 56,132 shares. First Amer Bank accumulated 27,296 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 3,119 shares.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 181.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $16.34 million for 59.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 9 investors sold GDOT shares while 89 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 0.95% more from 42.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis reported 46,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 183,800 shares. Glenmede Communication Na owns 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 4,578 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 7,316 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Avalon Advisors Llc, Texas-based fund reported 31,310 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associate Dba Whitney & accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. Kames Pcl has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,252 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ipg Investment has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research accumulated 0.03% or 64,350 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Navellier Incorporated reported 5,556 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 67,222 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot’s (GDOT) CEO Steve Streit on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Best Way To Invest In Apple Pay Is Not Through Apple – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the War on Cash – Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Alliance Data (ADS) Stock Now – Zacks.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $17.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) by 97,400 shares to 211,675 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Among 19 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Green Dot had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Portales Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 14 by SunTrust. On Thursday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Craig Hallum with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, July 10. The stock of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, November 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 17 by Citigroup. The rating was initiated by Cowen & Co with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, September 30. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, August 7.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 31 sales for $45.88 million activity. $863,591 worth of stock was sold by Shifke Mark L on Monday, September 10. Dent Mary had sold 7,754 shares worth $659,012 on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 2,147 shares valued at $163,753 was sold by Unruh Jess. The insider Narlinger Brett sold 5,000 shares worth $400,001. $777,619 worth of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) was sold by Archer Kuan. 4,466 shares valued at $377,299 were sold by Ricci John C on Friday, November 16.