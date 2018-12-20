Stearns Financial Services Group increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 63.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stearns Financial Services Group bought 168 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 431 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $863,000, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $731.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 56,002 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 24/04/2018 – BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 06/03/2018 – Target Declines After Amazon Fight Puts the Squeeze on Margins; 19/03/2018 – EMDT: Amazon Is Building an All-Star Health Tech Team; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY NET PRODUCT SALES $31,605 MLN VS $23,734 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 24.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 84,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,593 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.92 million, down from 348,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 2.97M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $420.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,253 shares to 127,438 shares, valued at $30.68 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Ltd reported 59,571 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16 shares. 6.00M are held by Fmr Limited. Aperio Grp Inc Lc invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Haverford Financial Service reported 7,400 shares stake. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 250 shares. Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 0.48% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Covey Capital Llc holds 2.67% or 19,050 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) accumulated 6,551 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 40,717 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.09% or 229,029 shares. Seabridge Advisors Lc reported 0.11% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, a Louisiana-based fund reported 15,500 shares. Hellman Jordan Mngmt Company Ma reported 0.76% stake. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 141,418 shares.

Stearns Financial Services Group, which manages about $686.86M and $444.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 85,946 shares to 633,917 shares, valued at $49.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hhr Asset Mngmt Llc holds 39,873 shares or 4.6% of its portfolio. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Com reported 1,936 shares stake. Bar Harbor Trust Services reported 330 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity accumulated 3.3% or 314,699 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Llc has 56,489 shares for 3.62% of their portfolio. Fil Limited owns 249,448 shares. Hrt Llc holds 11,788 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Decatur invested 5.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Smith And Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 173 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 54,608 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 2.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amp Limited accumulated 171,941 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) stated it has 2.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel Corp stated it has 89,320 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings. Dumont & Blake Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).