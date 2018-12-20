Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,661 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.65M, up from 73,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77 million shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. and China have a lot of negotiations ahead in order to iron out the trade frictions between them, according to Haibin Zhu, JPMorgan’s chief China economist; 15/05/2018 – ABN AMRO GROUP NV ABNd.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 26.5 FROM EUR 26; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 15/05/2018 – SendGrid Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – France to sell new 18-year euro zone linker bond by syndicate

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (Prn) (Call) (AMZN) by 97.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 321,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.03M, down from 330,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc (Prn) (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $731.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $56.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1495.08. About 48,666 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – stuff.co.nz: Government set to propose ‘Amazon tax’; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 07/03/2018 – Airbnb has hired a former head of Amazon Prime to run its core business:; 17/05/2018 – Will Whole Foods Discount Leave Amazon Holding the Bag? — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: "JP Morgan Asset Management closes fourth European opportunistic property fund at $1.3 bln – PE Hub" on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha" published on December 04, 2018, Businesswire.com published: "JPMorgan Chase Declares Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire" on December 11, 2018.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $923.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,385 shares to 101,109 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,870 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 3.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 271,241 were accumulated by Zwj Inv Counsel. Assetmark invested in 0.25% or 245,501 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Mgmt holds 35,890 shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Northern Capital Management Limited Liability reported 46,810 shares stake. 10,575 are owned by Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp. American National Registered Invest Advisor invested in 1.69% or 28,499 shares. Country Club Tru Na has 26,278 shares. Odey Asset Management Gp Ltd reported 0.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Forward Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 10,185 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Adirondack Tru Communications holds 1.52% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,927 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon sold $3.50M worth of stock.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $11.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 548,189 shares to 648,189 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 714,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Steers has 8,739 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 53,718 shares. 712 were accumulated by Private Ocean Lc. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 1,503 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability accumulated 2.45% or 22,148 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) accumulated 77,293 shares. Estabrook Capital Management reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kdi Prns Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 480 shares in its portfolio. 584,281 are held by Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valiant Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 39,950 shares for 7.08% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 7.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Lc holds 10,772 shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Tctc Lc holds 5,453 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "3 Big Trends to Play in 2019 – Nasdaq" on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Chris Verrone Gives His Technical Take On Amazon, FedEx And Microsoft – Benzinga" published on December 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Baird's Takeaways From Amazon's AWS re:Invent (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga" on November 29, 2018.

