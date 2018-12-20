Intrepid Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc Com N (TDS) by 71.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc sold 43,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,034 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $518,000, down from 60,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc Com N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.18. About 525,159 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 29.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS)

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 94.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 300,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.83 million, up from 318,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.0372 during the last trading session, reaching $3.89. About 18.56 million shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 35.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 13/03/2018 AMBEV SA ABEV3.SA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito on the Growing Craft Beer Business (Video); 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video)

Another recent and important Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for CalAmp, Infinera, Ambev SA, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Proto Labs, and Barrett Business Services â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018.

Among 8 analysts covering AmBev SA (NYSE:ABEV), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. AmBev SA had 14 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, June 18 report. As per Monday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 10 by JP Morgan. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 18. Barclays Capital maintained Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) on Friday, October 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 10 by Goldman Sachs.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (Adr) (NYSE:VALE) by 62,500 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $16.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) by 212,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,920 shares, and cut its stake in British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Among 3 analysts covering Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Telephone and Data Systems had 6 analyst reports since January 4, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Mkt Perform” on Monday, February 27. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 11 to “Underweight”. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 2 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $34 target in Monday, January 4 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, November 6. Citigroup maintained Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) on Wednesday, August 8 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold TDS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.97 million shares or 1.85% more from 88.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma holds 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 24,103 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. 666,000 are held by Nwi Management L P. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 129,714 shares stake. Convergence Invest Ltd Co holds 16,726 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.05% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 209,358 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Pnc Svcs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 4,636 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 112,154 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 647,997 shares. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 231,989 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 13,200 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 0.18% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 272,824 shares.

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 180.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.05 per share. TDS’s profit will be $15.81 million for 59.25 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.00% negative EPS growth.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $260.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Big Lots Inc Com (NYSE:BIG) by 7,400 shares to 15,360 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (NYSEMKT:CTO) by 14,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Cellular, TDS tumble as JPMorgan bears up – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Toronto-Dominion Bank: TD’s Dividend Is Powering Higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2018. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Telephone and Data Systems declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $12.57 million activity. The insider Chambers Douglas W sold 16,455 shares worth $564,822. On Thursday, November 8 Butman James W sold $1.33 million worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) or 37,600 shares. Shares for $4.58M were sold by THAUS KURT B. McCahon Jane W also sold $387,679 worth of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares. 5,933 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) shares with value of $160,784 were sold by Carlson Prudence E. 54,312 shares were sold by Hanley Joseph R, worth $1.67M.