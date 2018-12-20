Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd Shs (DOX) by 22.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 153,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 524,118 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.58 million, down from 677,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $58.37. About 584,746 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 7.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 28/03/2018 – Amdocs Joins the LF Deep Learning Foundation as a Founding Member providing Data Tools, Mapping and Models to Advance AI in the; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS GROWTH FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS SEES 3Q REV. $990M TO $1.03B, EST. $992.2M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,870 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.88 million, up from 36,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 4.11M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph. $249,722 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H. The insider TAUREL SIDNEY bought $495,846. OWENS JAMES W bought $114,673 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. Gherson Diane J had sold 11,451 shares worth $1.67M.

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 7.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.97 per share. DOX’s profit will be $125.60M for 16.21 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

