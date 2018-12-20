OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) had an increase of 2234.93% in short interest. OJSCY’s SI was 340,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2234.93% from 14,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3409 days are for OJSC OC ROSNEFT SPONSORED GDR REG S RUS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s short sellers to cover OJSCY’s short positions. It closed at $6.06 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

American Capital Management Inc increased Orasure Technologies (OSUR) stake by 126.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 256,127 shares as Orasure Technologies (OSUR)’s stock declined 22.33%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 458,017 shares with $7.08M value, up from 201,890 last quarter. Orasure Technologies now has $685.38 million valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 26,069 shares traded. OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) has declined 28.51% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical OSUR News: 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Management LLC Exits OraSure Technologies; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints New Senior Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES 1Q REV. $42.0M, EST. $40.5M; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES ROBERTO CUCA NEW CFO; 26/03/2018 – OraSure Technologies at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES INC OSUR.O SAYS ROBERTO CUCA APPOINTED CFO; 04/05/2018 – OraSure Technologies Appoints Roberto Cuca Chief Fincl Officer; 04/05/2018 – ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES NEW CFO; 11/04/2018 – OraSure Technologies Earnings Conference Call Invitation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.24, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 12 investors sold OSUR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 54.28 million shares or 1.57% more from 53.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Thomson Horstmann Bryant reported 0.05% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Oppenheimer Asset reported 12,535 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Com reported 14,079 shares. Raymond James Services reported 42,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 11,833 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt reported 209,448 shares stake. Dupont Cap Management Corp holds 55,011 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) for 8,900 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Com Delaware reported 7,421 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 73,364 shares. Blackrock holds 8.98M shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc holds 0% in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) or 150 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,852 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $130,320 activity. Shares for $130,320 were sold by Patrick Charles W on Monday, August 27.

American Capital Management Inc decreased Aerovironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stake by 211,634 shares to 1.48 million valued at $165.92 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 992 shares and now owns 252,011 shares. Sei Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was reduced too.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude gas and oil in Russia and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.22 billion. It operates in Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution divisions. It has a 3.67 P/E ratio. The firm produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Timan Pechora, Central Russia, southern part of European Russia, and the Russian Far East; and has interests in various projects in Western Siberia and Russian Far East, as well as participates in various projects in Vietnam, Venezuela, Brazil, Norway, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Canada, and Turkmenistan.