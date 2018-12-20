American International Group Inc decreased Vf Corp (VFC) stake by 6.96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 8,702 shares as Vf Corp (VFC)’s stock declined 15.26%. The American International Group Inc holds 116,246 shares with $10.86 million value, down from 124,948 last quarter. Vf Corp now has $27.81B valuation. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 1.09M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 6.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 28/03/2018 – VF NAMES STEVE MURRAY AS VP, STRATEGIC PROJECTS; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica(R) Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. VFC’s profit will be $432.52 million for 16.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.78% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc increased Dxc Technology Co stake by 4,891 shares to 112,170 valued at $10.49M in 2018Q3. It also upped Take Two Interactive Softwre (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 2,251 shares and now owns 49,869 shares. State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $11.04 million activity. 69,357 shares valued at $6.45M were sold by MEAGHER LAURA C on Tuesday, August 14. BAILEY KEVIN sold $404,580 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, August 27. Carucci Richard also bought $393,250 worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) shares. Shares for $2.74 million were sold by Roe Scott A.. CHUGG JULIANA L had bought 6,400 shares worth $496,622. On Monday, August 20 McNeill Bryan H sold $2.33 million worth of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) or 25,232 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering VF (NYSE:VFC), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. VF had 19 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 14. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 17. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Credit Suisse maintained V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) on Monday, October 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Monday, October 22 report. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. Wedbush upgraded the shares of VFC in report on Tuesday, October 23 to “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

MCBC Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, makes, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $365.82 million. The firm offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. It distributes its recreational performance sport boats under the MasterCraft brand name.

