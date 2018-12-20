Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 4.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 10,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 241,775 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.87M, up from 231,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 9.53M shares traded or 19.14% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 37.01% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,167 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97 million, up from 11,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 63.92 million shares traded or 62.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – INTRODUCED A NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 15/05/2018 – MOORE REDUCED FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AIG shares while 280 reduced holdings.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $105.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 6,572 shares to 28,042 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 23,763 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,696 shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG).

Among 23 analysts covering American International Group (NYSE:AIG), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.