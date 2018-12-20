American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 15.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 19,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,872 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.15 million, up from 120,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $115.06. About 549,867 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 05/03/2018 IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 4.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 213,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $138.72M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.54. About 39,421 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 2.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Among 15 analysts covering Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gildan Activewear Inc. had 44 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 26 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, November 3. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, October 15, the company rating was initiated by Brean Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 3. As per Monday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Desjardins Securities upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 4 report. Zacks upgraded the shares of GIL in report on Monday, August 17 to “Sell” rating. Macquarie Research initiated Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GIL in report on Thursday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Corporation (NASDAQ:FAST) by 121,850 shares to 474,400 shares, valued at $27.53 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.16 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15M shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Associates Inc (NASDAQ:MANH).

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $296.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 36,370 shares to 86,112 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 3,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,149 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, April 19. On Wednesday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. Drexel Hamilton initiated the shares of IBM in report on Friday, October 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by UBS. As per Tuesday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, August 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $16000 target. On Wednesday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 22 by Argus Research. Morgan Stanley maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $182 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Argus Research.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $426,695 activity. $114,673 worth of stock was bought by OWENS JAMES W on Wednesday, October 31. TAUREL SIDNEY also bought $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $232,838 were bought by Swedish Joseph on Thursday, November 1. Gherson Diane J also sold $1.67M worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares. 8,500 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) shares with value of $998,835 were bought by Rometty Virginia M.