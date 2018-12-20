American Investment Services Inc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 7.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,685 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The American Investment Services Inc holds 128,305 shares with $15.69 million value, down from 137,990 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $206.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $107.83. About 10.47M shares traded or 49.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN’S TENGIZCHEVROIL PLANS TO CUT OIL OUTPUT AT ITS TENGIZ OILFIELD BY 500,000 T IN AUG AND BY 380,000 T IN OCT DUE TO PLANNED MAINTENANCE -ENERGY MINISTRY; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast

Among 2 analysts covering Bitauto Holdings (NYSE:BITA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bitauto Holdings had 2 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23 target in Thursday, August 23 report. See Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/08/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $29 New Target: $23 Maintain

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 11.23 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil Corporation vs. Chevron Corporation – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Hits A Home Run In The Permian – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron unveils $20B capex budget for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg: Premier Oil may bid for Chevronâ€™s U.K. North Sea assets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, September 6 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, November 5 by Wells Fargo.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM also sold $550,991 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares.

Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing, and transaction services for the automotive industry in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business. It currently has negative earnings. The Advertising and Subscription Business segment provides advertising services, including new automobile pricing and promotional information, specifications, reviews, and consumer feedback to automakers through its bitauto.com and taoche.com Websites, as well as mobile applications.

The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 1.88 million shares traded or 91.26% up from the average. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 38.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q EPS 72c; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Bitauto Board of Directors Approves $150 Million Share Repurchase Program; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C