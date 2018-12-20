Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 230,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.21 million, down from 610,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $161.47. About 2.04 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 11,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 429,457 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.61 million, down from 440,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 2.13 million shares traded or 53.49% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 152,552 shares to 4.22M shares, valued at $143.80M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Among 20 analysts covering American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $66.50 million activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR had sold 43,843 shares worth $6.25M on Monday, July 9. Marshall Steven C. sold $25.59 million worth of stock. 13,000 shares valued at $1.91 million were sold by DiSanto Edmund on Friday, September 7. SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $130,795 worth of stock or 813 shares. $7.03M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares were sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR. Another trade for 10,747 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Puech Olivier on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0.52% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Qs Invsts, New York-based fund reported 33,046 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 1,316 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 2,324 shares. Shell Asset Management Co owns 39,758 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 13,925 shares. Baldwin Invest Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 0.52% or 5,299 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 29 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 2.51% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 135,873 shares. Dorsal Capital Ltd Company holds 6.93% or 825,000 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Lc owns 1.17 million shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 48,508 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Co invested in 88,550 shares or 1.66% of the stock.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.52 EPS, down 1.94% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ABC’s profit will be $322.14 million for 12.05 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.83% EPS growth.

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive.