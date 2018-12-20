Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 13.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company acquired 550 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company holds 4,705 shares with $9.42M value, up from 4,155 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $717.25B valuation. The stock decreased 1.89% or $28.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1466.87. About 8.23 million shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 14/05/2018 – UBER HIRES AMAZON’S JAMIE HEYWOOD TO RUN U.K., EU BUSINESSES; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 20/03/2018 – CNN Newsource: Amazon tops Google as second most valuable company in U.S. BU-150TU; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search, following shareholder complaints filed last month; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 01/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is planning more Whole Foods benefits for its Prime members, sources tell CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) stake by 364.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc acquired 12,815 shares as World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE)’s stock declined 13.28%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 16,335 shares with $1.58 million value, up from 3,520 last quarter. World Wrestling Entmt Inc now has $5.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 652,707 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has risen 152.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Two More Championship Matches Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 14/05/2018 – Eastbay Asset Management LLC Exits Position in WWE; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold WWE shares while 64 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 45.57 million shares or 1.58% less from 46.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 38,696 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Impact Ltd Liability Co invested 0.94% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 19,161 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 33,442 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.03% or 3,970 shares. 25,070 are owned by Fayez Sarofim. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 8,718 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 180,000 shares stake. Elk Creek Partners Lc has 1.16% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). First Foundation Advsr reported 2,893 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 24,936 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Lc reported 1.84M shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) or 21,400 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering World Wrestling Enter (NYSE:WWE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. World Wrestling Enter had 9 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Friday, July 6. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 29 by Citigroup. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, October 30 report. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. JP Morgan maintained World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) rating on Friday, July 27. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $84 target. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 30. The stock of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 28 by Guggenheim.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $43.55 million activity. 37,500 shares were sold by Barrios George A., worth $2.44 million. Shares for $1.85 million were sold by DUNN KEVIN on Friday, September 28. 2,500 shares were sold by Kowal Mark, worth $220,100. Luisi Michael J. sold 12,461 shares worth $984,544. 306,000 shares valued at $22.87 million were sold by MCMAHON VINCENT K on Friday, November 30. Shares for $352,385 were sold by SPEED JEFFREY R on Friday, August 24.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 29,495 shares to 40,561 valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 6,371 shares and now owns 139,786 shares. Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon had 25 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 10. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 13 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 27 by Loop Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2250 target in Friday, July 27 report. On Wednesday, September 5 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 27 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 27 by Loop Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 148,730 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Capital Limited Co has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meyer Handelman Communication has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 2,210 shares. 769 were accumulated by Athena Advisors Limited Liability. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability invested in 70 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi has 2,586 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 96,138 shares. Hoplite Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 7.1% or 24,153 shares. 7,514 were accumulated by Allen Inv Management Ltd. Fosun has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Fin Financial Bank owns 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 376 shares. Dorsey Wright Associates owns 5,602 shares or 2.04% of their US portfolio.