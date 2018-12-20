Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp. New (CMCSA) by 2.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 10,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 509,976 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.06M, up from 499,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp. New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 32.34 million shares traded or 34.99% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANNOUNCING ITS INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A NUMBER OF VOLUNTARY LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS REGARDING SKY AND INVESTMENT IN UK; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Management Group, Inc. gives back on Comcast Cares Day; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Formalizes Sky Bid in Challenge to Rupert Murdoch’s Fox

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 32.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 2,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.36% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 5,999 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.64 million, down from 8,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $257.61. About 1.81 million shares traded or 25.93% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 23.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.92M were accumulated by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Company. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,184 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 12,320 shares. Fin Counselors holds 36,081 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 2.00M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Co holds 504,654 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.01M shares. Horizon Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Harris Limited Partnership stated it has 25.74 million shares. Moreover, Becker Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 19,556 shares. Scharf Invests Limited Liability Corp invested 4.98% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct reported 3.14% stake. West Family holds 1.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 120,000 shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Neutral” on Wednesday, November 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, January 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Pivotal Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, July 24. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, July 26 report. Moffett Nathanson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 20 report. Wunderlich maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, August 26 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy”. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. As per Thursday, November 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $550,461 activity. 1,082 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares with value of $38,887 were sold by BLOCK ARTHUR R.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VTI) by 13,713 shares to 217,083 shares, valued at $32.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 37,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Among 25 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Anthem Inc had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Jefferies. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, September 16 report. Bank of America maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Friday, November 17 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Thursday, July 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 13. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Jefferies. As per Wednesday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) on Monday, December 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Citigroup. Leerink Swann maintained the shares of ANTM in report on Monday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating.