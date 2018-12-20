Amg National Trust Bank decreased Bb&T Corp (BBT) stake by 35.25% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amg National Trust Bank sold 26,789 shares as Bb&T Corp (BBT)’s stock declined 9.29%. The Amg National Trust Bank holds 49,210 shares with $2.39M value, down from 75,999 last quarter. Bb&T Corp now has $33.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 6.38M shares traded or 33.03% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT WERE $142.9 BLN, UP $194 MLN; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Regions Financial Corp (RF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 223 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 239 cut down and sold their stakes in Regions Financial Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 772.92 million shares, down from 802.09 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Regions Financial Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 1 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 204 Increased: 157 New Position: 66.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.87M for 8.45 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.28 billion. The Company’s Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits. It has a 8.93 P/E ratio. This segment serves corporate, middle market, and commercial real estate developers and investors.

The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 21.49 million shares traded or 46.44% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) has declined 15.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500.

First Western Capital Management Co holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation for 36,999 shares. Main Street Research Llc owns 995,966 shares or 2.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Co Inc has 2.37% invested in the company for 1.61 million shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Jag Capital Management Llc, a Missouri-based fund reported 752,602 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. World Asset has 47,158 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1.03M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 87 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Heartland Advsr holds 0.45% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 139,917 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 83,748 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual has 26,146 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 131,600 shares. Prudential Pcl accumulated 0% or 20,702 shares. Dana Investment Advsr has invested 0.01% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 16.77 million shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 159,390 shares. Nuwave Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Captrust Finance holds 0.28% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 129,906 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan invested in 36,900 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BB\u0026T had 3 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, October 19 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Friday, July 20.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $2,533 activity. 4,200 shares were bought by Graney Patrick C III, worth $199,747 on Thursday, December 6. HENRY I. PATRICIA sold $30,245 worth of stock or 611 shares. QUBEIN NIDO R sold $141,790 worth of stock.

