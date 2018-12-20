Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 13.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.76 million, up from 62,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.71. About 726,321 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 14.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 15/04/2018 – WideOpenWest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 19; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Profit Rises Amid Lower Expenses; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 22.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 65,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 355,398 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $38.51M, up from 289,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.26. About 37,619 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has declined 18.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 14/05/2018 – Avery Dennison Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.85 TO $6.05; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89

Among 11 analysts covering Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Avery Dennison had 51 analyst reports since October 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 26 to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 27. On Thursday, October 26 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, October 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of AVY in report on Thursday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Friday, July 1 report. The stock of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 16 by J.P. Morgan.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,589 shares to 514,020 shares, valued at $29.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 12,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,599 shares, and cut its stake in Cardtronics Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.40, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold AVY shares while 157 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 67.69 million shares or 2.44% less from 69.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 236,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation has 27,093 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank accumulated 2,471 shares. Moreover, Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Veritable Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,830 shares. Condor Management invested in 18,519 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na reported 3,163 shares stake. Us Bank De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 48,745 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv has 0.14% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 170,986 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 3,212 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Sky Inv Gp has invested 0.29% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).

Among 38 analysts covering Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Suntrust Banks Inc. had 130 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $40 target in Monday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, January 19 by Susquehanna. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal Weight” rating in Monday, January 25 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, January 8 with “Buy”. UBS maintained SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) on Friday, October 6 with “Neutral” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. On Tuesday, August 25 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”. On Wednesday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of STI in report on Monday, November 14 to “Underweight” rating.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $724.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RNR) by 9,400 shares to 80,600 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 28,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,150 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).