Amica Retiree Medical Trust Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Phi – Non-voting (PHIIK) Shorts Up By 84.62%

Phi Inc – Non-voting (NASDAQ:PHIIK) had an increase of 84.62% in short interest. PHIIK’s SI was 884,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 84.62% from 479,300 shares previously. With 260,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Phi Inc – Non-voting (NASDAQ:PHIIK)’s short sellers to cover PHIIK’s short positions. The SI to Phi Inc – Non-voting’s float is 8.71%. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 154,636 shares traded. PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIIK) has declined 73.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PHIIK News: 04/05/2018 – PHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI AB PHIG.TE – NET SALES DURING FOURTH AND FINAL FISCAL QUARTER OF 2017/18 AMOUNTED TO 2.2 (1.2) MSEK; 12/04/2018 – Eagon obtained the PHI Component Certification in vacuum glass for the first time in the world; 17/05/2018 – PHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI AB PHIG.TE – CAN PROVIDE COMPANY A TOTAL OF SEK 64.6 MLN AT MOST PRIOR TO ISSUING COSTS; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PHI’S CFR TO B3 FROM B2; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – PHI 1Q Rev $160.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ PHI Inc Non-Voting, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHIIK); 17/05/2018 – PHASE HOLOGRAPHIC IMAGING PHI AB PHIG.TE – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD: JUNE 28 – JULY 17, 2018; 04/05/2018 – PHI INCREASE SALES IN FOURTH QUARTER, AS WELL; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Actions Reflect PHI’s High Debt Levels Relative to Cash Flow and Weak Liquidity; 25/04/2018 – After mega-round investment, ADC Therapeutics cans PhI trial in HER2 By @BrittanyMeiling

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 16.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,973 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 20,671 shares with $4.67M value, down from 24,644 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $745.98B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $157.2. About 33.92 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 12/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple HomePod a Dud, Nice PC Numbers, Zuck’s Mixed Reviews — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year

More notable recent PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIIK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Major PHI Inc. Shareholder Group Ups its PHIIK Stake From 4.6% to 6.2% – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Major PHI, Inc. Shareholder Group Files 13D with the SEC; Calls on Company to Explore Strategic Alternatives – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about PHI, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIIK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVIDIA , Gogo, PG&E and Sphere 3D among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PHI Inc.: Strategic Alternatives Will Unlock Massive Shareholder Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

PHI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for clients in the gas and oil exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.29 million. It operates through three business divisions: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas segment provides helicopter services primarily for the integrated and independent gas and oil exploration and production companies, and other offshore oil service companies for routine transportation of personnel and equipment, transportation of personnel during medical and safety emergencies, and evacuation of personnel during the threat of hurricanes and other adverse weather conditions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nordea Investment owns 8.06M shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 56,267 shares stake. Indiana-based Goelzer Mgmt has invested 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Capital Management accumulated 20,421 shares. Carderock Management invested 4.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 86,675 are held by Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 6.39% or 108,994 shares. Family Capital Tru invested in 2.23% or 23,670 shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 5.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,315 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Lc reported 13,368 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt reported 4.71% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Corp has 67,604 shares. Caz Investments Ltd Partnership holds 4,540 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. 153,848 were reported by Old Fincl Bank In. Cwh Cap Mngmt invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.29 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock for Cheap Heading into 2019? – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Itâ€™s Time To Bite Into Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Sticking With The Apple (AAPL) Bulls – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 03, 2018.