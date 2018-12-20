Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 29.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 20,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,198 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.18 million, down from 67,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 5.37 million shares traded or 8.36% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 03/04/2018 – TheCable: BREAKING: Meeting between Buhari, APC governors ends in deadlock | TheCable; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 18046.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 54,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,439 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $504,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 27.27M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 31.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.24% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 23/03/2018 – Detroit Bureau: Ford and Mahindra Teaming Up on New SUVs and an EV; 15/03/2018 – FORD – ANNOUNCES FORD CO-PILOT360, A PACKAGE THAT INCLUDES STANDARD AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING, BLIND SPOT WARNING, OTHER FEATURES; 15/03/2018 – FORD TO BUILD HYBRID F-150, MUSTANG, EXPLORER, ESCAPE, BRONCO; 16/05/2018 – FORD RESTARTING F-150, SUPER DUTY PRODUCTION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 11/05/2018 – Ford to reopen two F-150 truck plants next Friday; 19/04/2018 – Largest Display of Original Shelby Cobras in California Comes to Martinez on June 2; 16/05/2018 – Ford says lucrative F-Series truck production coming back online; 22/03/2018 – India’s Mahindra, U.S. carmaker Ford to develop SUVs, electric vehicle; 21/05/2018 – Ford’s Hackett faces tough test in trying to drive change

Among 29 analysts covering F&M Bank (NYSE:F), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. F&M Bank had 81 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 31. The stock has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, March 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, May 15. Seaport Global initiated Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Tuesday, August 9. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $20 target. On Tuesday, November 22 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Sell”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, March 4. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $13 target in Thursday, December 1 report. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, August 14. On Friday, July 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”.

Among 43 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), 36 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. JP Morgan upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Friday, April 15 to “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, November 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Alembic given on Wednesday, May 4. Jefferies maintained the shares of APC in report on Monday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Johnson Rice to “Accumulate”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 14 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20.

