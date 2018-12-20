Analysts covering AirSwap (AST) look at the -0.94% decline on December 19-20

AirSwap (AST) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.000264662299999999 or -0.94% trading at $0.0279407771. According to Global Cryptocoin Analysts, AirSwap (AST) eyes $0.03073485481 target on the road to $0.0532098742073252. AST last traded at HuobiPro exchange. It had high of $0.0297177954 and low of $0.0277517326 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0282054394.

AirSwap (AST) is down -24.57% in the last 30 days from $0.03704 per coin. Its down -56.57% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06434 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago AST traded at $0.3133. AST has 500.00 million coins mined giving it $13.97 million market cap. AirSwap maximum coins available are 500.00M. AST uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 26/09/2017.

The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.

AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.