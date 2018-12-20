Analysts covering Bethereum (BETHER) look at the -5.76% fall on December 19-20

Bethereum (BETHER) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0001046995 or -5.76% trading at $0.0017128025. According to Cryptocoin Analysts, Bethereum (BETHER) eyes $0.00188408275 target on the road to $0.00500200410352112. BETHER last traded at CoinBene exchange. It had high of $0.001819535 and low of $0.00168739 for December 19-20. The open was $0.001817502.

Bethereum (BETHER) is down -25.43% in the last 30 days from $0.002297 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago BETHER traded at $0.00 (non existent). BETHER has 1000.00 million coins mined giving it $1.71 million market cap. Bethereum maximum coins available are 1000.00M. BETHER uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 11/04/2018.

Bethereum is a decentralized social betting platform. The participants are allowed to place bets with other players instead of betting against a bookmaker by using a P2P (Peer to Peer) mechanism that will deliver the earnings to the winner automatically. At Bethereum, the player bets must match other players, who will cover it by betting on the opposite result of the related event.

The Bethereum (BETHER) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the token that will power the platform as it is required to place bets on Bethereum and the exclusive mean to receive payouts.