Analysts covering Fortuna (FOTA) look at the -3.77% decline on December 19-20

It was bad day for Fortuna (FOTA), as it declined by $-0.000427224 or -3.77%, touching $0.010894212. Top Crypto Analysts believe that Fortuna (FOTA) is looking for the $0.0119836332 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0175535571860476. The highest price was $0.011463844 and lowest of $0.00971426 for December 19-20. The open was $0.011321436. It last traded at Kucoin exchange.

For a month, Fortuna (FOTA) tokens went down -2.47% from $0.01117 for coin. For 100 days FOTA is down -48.76% from $0.02126. It traded at $0.0489 200 days ago. Fortuna (FOTA) has 1000.00 million coins mined with the market cap $10.89 million. It has 1000.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 27/01/2018. The Crypto FOTA has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.