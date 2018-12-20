Analysts covering SegWit2x (B2X) look at the -6.46% fall on December 19-20

It was bad day for SegWit2x (B2X), as it declined by $-0.413998200000001 or -6.46%, touching $5.9907375. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that SegWit2x (B2X) is looking for the $6.58981125 goal. According to 9 analysts could reach $15.4193468399423. The highest price was $6.7636701 and lowest of $5.9835996 for December 19-20. The open was $6.4047357. It last traded at HitBTC exchange.

For a month, SegWit2x (B2X) tokens went down -34.46% from $9.14 for coin. For 100 days B2X is down -59.16% from $14.67. It traded at $53.49 200 days ago. It has 21.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/12/2017. The Crypto B2X has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under X11 algorithm.

Segwit2X is a Bitcoin fork branching off of the Bitcoin network on the block 501451. The SegWit2x goal is not to replace Bitcoin but rather complement it by becoming the payment means with lower commissions and higher speed of transactions. B2X is PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm.