Analysts covering Trollcoin (TROLL) look at the -11.11% drop on December 19-20

It was bad day for Trollcoin (TROLL), as it declined by $-7.5452E-05 or -11.11%, touching $0.000603616. Top Crypto Experts believe that Trollcoin (TROLL) is looking for the $0.0006639776 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00138952222229233. The highest price was $0.000679068 and lowest of $0.000603616 for December 19-20. The open was $0.000679068. It last traded at Bleutrade exchange.

For a month, Trollcoin (TROLL) tokens went down -9.41% from $0.0006663 for coin. For 100 days TROLL is down -4.13% from $0.0006296. It traded at $0.0009264 200 days ago. It has 900.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 07/02/2014. The Crypto TROLL has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.