Analysts noticed Block Array (ARY)’s 24 hours rise of 2.17%

Block Array (ARY) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000183546 or 2.17% trading at $0.008647056. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Block Array (ARY) eyes $0.0095117616 target on the road to $0.0196320312896582. ARY last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.008922375 and low of $0.00846351 for December 19-20. The open was $0.00846351.

Block Array (ARY) is down -19.93% in the last 30 days from $0.0108 per coin. Its down -54.66% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01907 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ARY traded at $0.1074. ARY has 88.41M coins mined giving it $764,486 market cap. Block Array maximum coins available are 88.41 million. ARY uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 01/01/2018.

The Block Array is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Block Array team aims to provide solutions regarding the transaction-level privacy and network-wide transparency for business use cases.