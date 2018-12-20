Analysts noticed Elixir (ELIX)’s 24 hours move up of 7.88%

Elixir (ELIX) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.001211539 or 7.88% trading at $0.016584849. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Elixir (ELIX) eyes $0.0182433339 target on the road to $0.0279935375945405. ELIX last traded at Kucoin exchange. It had high of $0.01883485 and low of $0.01537331 for December 19-20. The open was $0.01537331.

Elixir (ELIX) is down -20.23% in the last 30 days from $0.02079 per coin. Its down -75.57% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.06788 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ELIX traded at $0.281. ELIX has 33.92 million coins mined giving it $562,632 market cap. Elixir maximum coins available are 24.15 million. ELIX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 02/09/2017.

Elixir is an Ethereum-based token created for lending services. It analyzes financial transactions and rewards borrowers for paying a loan installment on time. As so, Elixir is mined through transfers between pairs of addresses. In the lending service, these pairs of addresses will correspond to parties completing financial agreements.