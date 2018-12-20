Analysts noticed Qwark (QWARK)’s 24 hours step up of 4.27%

Qwark (QWARK) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.000718591399999999 or 4.27% trading at $0.0175487584. According to Global Crypto Experts, Qwark (QWARK) eyes $0.01930363424 target on the road to $0.0286015876434725. QWARK last traded at BitTrex exchange. It had high of $0.0182295292 and low of $0.0167545258 for December 19-20. The open was $0.016830167.

Qwark (QWARK) is up 45.75% in the last 30 days from $0.01204 per coin. Its down -29.97% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.02506 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago QWARK traded at $0.07681. Qwark maximum coins available are 250.38 million. QWARK uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 18/04/2016.

Qwark is an Ubiq-based token swapped and rebranded from Sarcoin. The swap took place at a 1:1 rate.