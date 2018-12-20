Analysts See $0.11 EPS for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NXGN); Wmi Holdings (WM)’s Sentiment Is 1.11

Analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $0.11 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. NXGN’s profit would be $7.11M giving it 35.00 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s analysts see -35.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 260,820 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has risen 26.10% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.10% the S&P500.

Wmi Holdings Corp (WM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 390 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 350 cut down and sold holdings in Wmi Holdings Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 844.22 million shares, up from 216.46 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Wmi Holdings Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 14 to 21 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 308 Increased: 265 New Position: 125.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $995.89 million. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 163.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal clients in North America. The company has market cap of $37.48 billion. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility , or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. It has a 16.62 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned or operated 95 MRFs; and 243 solid waste landfills and 5 secure hazardous waste landfills, as well as 310 transfer stations.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 25.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.85 per share. WM’s profit will be $456.19M for 20.54 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.96% negative EPS growth.

