Among 3 analysts covering Tetraphase Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:TTPH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase Pharmaceutical had 3 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by WBB Securities on Thursday, September 6. FBR Capital maintained the shares of TTPH in report on Tuesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 28 by H.C. Wainwright. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

06/09/2018 Broker: WBB Securities Old Rating: Speculative Buy New Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $6 New Target: $7 Maintain

28/08/2018 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $6 New Target: $7 Maintain

Analysts expect West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) to report $0.42 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.00% from last quarter’s $0.4 EPS. WTBA’s profit would be $6.84 million giving it 11.36 P/E if the $0.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.43 EPS previously, West Bancorporation, Inc.’s analysts see -2.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 43,300 shares traded or 96.93% up from the average. West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) has declined 24.32% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WTBA News: 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC – JAMES W. NOYCE WAS ELECTED AS NEW CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Increased and Record Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 19/04/2018 DJ West Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTBA); 26/04/2018 – West Bancorp 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION INC WTBA.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT; 27/04/2018 – WEST BANCORPORATION SAYS ON APRIL 26, BOARD ACCEPTED DAVID MILLIGAN’S REQUEST TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF CO – SEC FILING

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the holding firm for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $310.92 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. It has a 12.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and real estate loans and residential mortgages.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $54,280 activity. MILLIGAN GEORGE D had bought 1,500 shares worth $32,400 on Friday, November 9. $21,880 worth of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were bought by SCHULER STEVEN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 6 investors sold West Bancorporation, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 5.17 million shares or 0.80% less from 5.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 125,968 are owned by National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Prudential Fincl Inc has 0% invested in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) for 70,630 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 17 shares. Amer Century reported 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 15,272 shares. 20,897 were reported by Millennium Management Limited Liability Com. Citigroup Inc invested in 4,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 26,027 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). 17,500 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Bessemer Group accumulated 0% or 14,900 shares. Bailard holds 0.04% or 28,602 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA). Grp owns 10,539 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 0% in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA).

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $70.79 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.32. About 1.16M shares traded or 80.62% up from the average. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 72.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.26% the S&P500.