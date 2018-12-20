Analysts expect National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report $0.56 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. NBHC’s profit would be $17.23 million giving it 13.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.58 EPS previously, National Bank Holdings Corporation’s analysts see -3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.43% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 159,240 shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has risen 8.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO

Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NYSE:NEXA) had a decrease of 12.59% in short interest. NEXA’s SI was 225,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.59% from 257,400 shares previously. With 57,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Nexa Resources S.A.HARES (NYSE:NEXA)’s short sellers to cover NEXA’s short positions. The SI to Nexa Resources S.A.HARES’s float is 0.18%. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.81. About 114,763 shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has declined 27.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NEXA News: 12/03/2018 – Nexa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES GETS PRELIM. LICENSE FOR ARIPUANA GREENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. Announces That the Preliminary License for Its Aripuanã Greenfield Project Was Granted; 06/03/2018 – TRUMP TARIFFS COULD HELP NEXA SELL MORE ZINC IN LATAM: NEXA CEO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Acadian Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Nexa Resources SA; 28/05/2018 – NEXA RESOURCES SA NEXA.N – PRODUCTION AT VAZANTE AND MORRO AGUDO MINES HAS NOT BEING AFFECTED SO FAR; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB+’ Rtgs On Nexa Resources Peru; Outlk Stable; 30/04/2018 – Nexa Resources S.A. 1Q18 Results; 06/03/2018 – PERU GOVERNMENT LIKELY TO REMAIN SUPPORTIVE OF MINING: NEXA CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.46 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 8 investors sold National Bank Holdings Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.23% less from 27.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential has 43,333 shares. 7,650 are owned by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 57,004 are owned by First Tru L P. Morgan Stanley accumulated 60,673 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Company Il has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 12,593 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 174,875 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 44,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 6,571 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.2% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 41,695 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.03% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 2.27 million shares. Fj Management Limited Co owns 671,800 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,244 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 491 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 113,773 shares.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial and consumer clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $943.37 million. The firm offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate, fixed maturity, time deposits. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, structured and asset loans, energy loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. Dean Robert E sold $148,955 worth of stock. Another trade for 2,433 shares valued at $98,933 was made by Bartelli Whitney A. on Thursday, August 23. LANEY G. TIMOTHY sold $527,786 worth of National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) on Thursday, December 6. Spring Maria F had sold 9,216 shares worth $373,195 on Thursday, August 16. Bessko Zsolt K sold $234,497 worth of stock or 5,805 shares.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “NBH Bank Appoints New Board Director – Stockhouse” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NBH Holdings Corp (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NBH Holdings’ (NBHC) CEO Tim Laney on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Calling Up Animal Spirits – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PR Newswire” with publication date: July 09, 2018.

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. It has a 45.6 P/E ratio. The firm also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu.

More notable recent Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexa Resources announces $30M share buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nexa Resources Announces Approval of the Construction of the AripuanÃ£ Project and Filing of Related Technical Report – Business Wire” published on October 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexa Resources S.A. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nexa Resources S.A. Informs About the Truck Drivers’ Strike – Business Wire” published on May 28, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Solitario Announces Drilling Will Begin on Its Florida Canyon Zinc Project – Business Wire” with publication date: October 30, 2018.