Analysts See $1.01 EPS for Total System Services, Inc. (TSS); Verizon Communications Has 1.3 Sentiment

Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. The ratio improved, as 789 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 609 sold and reduced their equity positions in Verizon Communications Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.57 billion shares, up from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Verizon Communications Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 86 to 84 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 569 Increased: 651 New Position: 138.

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: North America Services, International Services, Merchant Services, and NetSpend. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers account processing and output services, including processing the card application, initiating service for the cardholder, processing card transaction for the issuing retailer or financial institution, and accumulating the accountÂ’s transactions.

Among 8 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Total System Services had 12 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 24 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Wednesday, July 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 25 by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer upgraded Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Thursday, September 6 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 25. Nomura maintained Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) rating on Tuesday, August 21. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $107 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 24. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the shares of TSS in report on Friday, October 5 with “Buy” rating.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $495,891 activity. 5,009 shares valued at $495,891 were sold by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, September 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Total System Services, Inc. shares while 180 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 136.26 million shares or 1.02% more from 134.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation holds 0.04% or 80,967 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Incorporated owns 0.23% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 11,630 shares. 15,495 are owned by M&T Comml Bank. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,981 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 3,588 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 343,638 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 184,963 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Brown Advisory reported 16,940 shares. Laffer stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Arbor Investment Ltd Co has 0.11% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Maplelane Cap Ltd Com holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 100,000 shares. Pnc Serv Group Inc accumulated 172,110 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has 7,240 shares. Conning owns 3,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 27.91% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.86 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.55 billion for 12.70 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% negative EPS growth.

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information, and entertainment services and products to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $230.82 billion. The Company’s Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various smart and basic phones, notebook computers, and tablets; and multimedia access, business-focused, location-based, global data, home phone handsets, and high-speed Internet services, as well as network access and value added services to support wireless connections for the Internet of Things . It has a 7.14 P/E ratio. This segment also provides IoT services that support devices used in fleet management and telematics, energy, agricultural technology, and smart community markets; and wireless devices, such as smartphones and basic phones, tablets, and other Internet access devices.

American Investment Services Inc. holds 8.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. for 493,433 shares. 10 owns 611,712 shares or 7.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Co has 6.91% invested in the company for 34,300 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Global Investments Inc. has invested 6.64% in the stock. Hillswick Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 175,429 shares.