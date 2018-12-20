Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 26.97% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc acquired 7,804 shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 44.02%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 36,740 shares with $1.69M value, up from 28,936 last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $11.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 832,528 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/12/2018 05:28 PM

Among 9 analysts covering PG\u0026E (NYSE:PCG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. PG\u0026E had 18 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $66 target in Friday, September 21 report. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by Evercore. As per Monday, July 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 6 by Argus Research. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $67 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform” on Monday, August 6. The stock of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, November 19.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “PG&E Will Take a Big Hit from California’s Wildfires — but How Big? – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E up another 7%, continuing to recoup heavy losses following wildfire – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E customers brace for higher power prices after California fires – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 12/17 (PTI) (AXON) (KCAP) Higher; (THC) (CYH) (PCG) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New report details PG&E’s decision not to cut power ahead of deadly fire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

