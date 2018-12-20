Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 26.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 7,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,740 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.69 million, up from 28,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 5.39 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 51.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 34.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa bought 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88M, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.86M shares traded or 74.52% up from the average. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 13/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE – INTENDS TO USE ALL/PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BUY/ORIGINATE CO’S TARGET ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold PCG shares while 174 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 396.22 million shares or 1.17% less from 400.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.06% or 112,903 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,529 shares. 2.25 million were accumulated by Aqr Management Limited Liability Corporation. Ellington Mgmt Gp accumulated 7,800 shares. Rbf Capital reported 6,500 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Fil, Bermuda-based fund reported 900,197 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Levin Strategies LP invested in 3.32 million shares. Ckw Finance Gp has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 100 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 79,908 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.04% or 3.73 million shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 17,115 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $39.05 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 13,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,772 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) by 76,085 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $367,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).