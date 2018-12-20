Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 140 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 128 sold and reduced stakes in Lamar Advertising Co. The active investment managers in our database now have: 79.07 million shares, down from 82.88 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lamar Advertising Co in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 4 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 105 Increased: 78 New Position: 62.

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc acquired 7,970 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock declined 13.13%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 74,409 shares with $5.04 million value, up from 66,439 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $12.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 1.31M shares traded or 49.78% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Time to Buy These 3 Stocks Flirting With 52-Week Lows? – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in the Midstream Sector – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Here’s How to Find the Best Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on December 08, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MMP in report on Friday, November 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. Wells Fargo maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 2. Jefferies downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Wednesday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, November 5.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. Shares for $581,368 were sold by Korner Lisa J on Monday, December 10. May Douglas J sold 5,000 shares worth $343,467. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.07M was made by MEARS MICHAEL N on Thursday, September 20. Selvidge Jeff R sold $377,850 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 20.

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Graham Corp (NYSE:GHM) stake by 15,696 shares to 23,884 valued at $673,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Altaba Inc stake by 54,610 shares and now owns 5,388 shares. Matthews Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt accumulated 4,240 shares. 4,850 were reported by St Germain D J Inc. Tiedemann Ltd Com holds 479,786 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,679 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,038 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Energ Income Prtn Limited Liability holds 5.78% or 4.68M shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc invested in 2.27% or 68,487 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 74,409 shares stake. Lehman Resources holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 63,513 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has 523,839 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

